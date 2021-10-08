2021's Buzziest Halloween Costumes: Squid Game, Bridgerton & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Halloween is around the corner (23 days to be exact)!

If you have no idea what to wear to your upcoming Halloween parties, you're not alone. Thankfully, 2021 has not been a boring year in pop culture. From the Inauguration in January where Bernie Sanders became our favorite meme to date and Bridgerton prompting everyone to obsess over Regé-Jean Page to WandaVision, and most recently, Squid Game captivating global audiences, there are so many ways you can relive this year's best moments in costume form.

To help with your Halloween costume brainstorming, we rounded up 14 Instagram-worthy ideas from pop culture moments like Ted Lasso, Nine Perfect Strangers, Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look and more.

Below, the costumes that are sure to turn heads at this year's Halloween parties.