This Reparative Hair Oil Has 16,700+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

No one actually wants "oily" hair, but that doesn't mean you should shy away from hair oils. Do not be intimidated by hair oil. We found, tested, and love the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil. This incredibly lightweight, highly-concentrated oil is just what you need to dramatically increase shine, softness, and the color vibrancy of your hair. This product provides UV/heat protection to help your hair shine through heat styling and the sunny weather. It also minimizes flyaways and frizz.

You can use it daily on wet hair or dry hair before styling. Just a few drops goes a long way and makes a huge difference in your hair's health and appearance. This product is especially essential for anyone who uses heat styling products on a regular basis. If you're hair is just as stressed as you are, this product will turn things around. This great to repair damage or if your hair is dry, you can just smooth it out and get rid of frizz and fly-aways.

I'm not the only one who relies on this product. It has 16,700+ five-star Amazon reviews and 188.1K "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Keep on scrolling to learn more about this game-changing product and why you need it is in your daily routine.