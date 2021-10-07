Sabrina Spellman Is Heading to Riverdale: See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Riverdale has a magical new resident!
Fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were destroyed when the four-season series aired its final episode in December 2020. And though the show may not be back, viewers can at least take comfort in the fact that its main character is. On Thursday, Oct. 7, Sabrina herself, actress Kiernan Shipka, revealed photographic evidence on Instagram that she's left Greendale behind and landed in the neighboring town of Riverdale.
Specifically, the Mad Men alum shared a photo of herself from set, sitting on a chair emblazoned with, "Sabrina Spellman. Riverdale." Shipka was dressed in an all-black lace outfit and matching headband, a staple for her character.
"From Greendale to Riverdale," she wrote alongside the image. "See u in Season 6."
We can't say we're surprised by Shipka's addition to the show, as the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was also based on an Archie comic book series and developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.
The showrunner revealed that Sabrina will interact with Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) thanks to an Instagram photo of the two in similar costumes. "We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season one, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Riverdale special event," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. "It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds—I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."
Sabrina Spellman will appear in Riverdale's fourth episode of season six, titled "The Witching Hour(s)," in which Cheryl is dabbling with magic, including one spell "that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family," per the CW's description.
Cheryl will be "getting a much needed assist from everybody's favorite twenty-something witch."
This is certainly the Riverdale news we needed after Mark Consuelos confirmed he was departing the series. "First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity," he said in a statement on Oct. 6. "Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family."
And although the season five finale was Consuelos' swan song, Aguirre-Sacasa teased that he hopes this isn't "the last we've seen of Hiram Lodge."
