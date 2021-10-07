Heather Rae Young Teases Wedding to Tarek El Moussa With Help From His Daughter

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young aren't the only ones flipping out about their upcoming wedding.
As the countdown continues for the pair to officially say "I do," Tarek's daughter with ex-wife Christina Haack is sharing her excitement about the highly anticipated ceremony.
"I'm most excited for the dancing and all the families getting together to create one big family," Taylor El Moussa, 11, shared with E! News while attending the premiere of L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie on Oct. 6.
And while Heather is keeping wedding details private for now, there is one part of the experience she can't help but gush about. "Just to be a wife and to be her official step-mommy," the Selling Sunset star said. "[Taylor] has the most beautiful dress. I have the most beautiful dress."
Heather and Taylor's movie night out at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery was just one of the many memories the pair has created over the years. But if you ask the aspiring preteen designer, it's the simple things that are extra special.
"During the day, first of all, she microwaves my donuts," Taylor shared. "That's just part of our day. And then whenever she can, she cancels hot yoga to drive me to school."
Heather added, "And I always put you to bed and we have our girl time at night."
While there is no denying their special bond, Taylor knows that she won't be invited on Heather and Tarek's honeymoon. After all, the trip will likely happen in the middle of school.
"We're going to Maldives," Heather revealed. "We're going to miss the kids but we're doing Maldives and then we're going to Dubai for a few nights."
"I'm going to bring you back a beautiful gift," she told Taylor. "How about that? And FaceTime you every day."
Tarek also shares 6-year-old Brayden with Christina. During a recent appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, the Flipping 101 star shared a glimpse into the family dynamics with his ex.
"We're not hanging out on Sunday barbecues," he shared. "We co-parent, we have kids together. We sit together at the school events and the soccer games. Everything, honestly, is about the kids and that's really the only option."
As for the wedding, Tarek reiterated that his kids will have a role in the big day. "Heather and I wanted the kids to be really involved with the wedding," he explained. "Brayden got to pick his own tuxedo with a shark liner, so there's little sharks inside of his suit. Taylor got to design the perfect dress. She's so excited."
L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie is available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 8.