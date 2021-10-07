Johnny Bananas Has Some Constructive Criticism for MTV's The Challenge

Watch : Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back

"Some things in life are certain: Death, taxes and Johnny Bananas."

The reality star himself told E! News that last year after he won his seventh season of MTV's The Challenge, cementing his status as not just the face of the longrunning franchise but as one of its most dominant players ever. But then he didn't return for season 36, nor did he appear on the roster for Paramount+'s spinoff The Challenge All Stars. And when the cast was announced for the current 37th season, Spies, Lies and Allies, the fan-favorite was once again nowhere to be found. Suddenly, Bananas' future on the franchise was a lot less certain.

Well, it turns out, he decided to transition from competitor to commentator with Death, Taxes, and Bananas, which is part of The Ringer Reality TV Podcast channel on Spotify and releases new episodes every Wednesday. And the 39-year-old isn't afraid to share insider info or voice certain criticisms of the show that would make host T.J. Lavin grimace even more than usual.

But would you expect anything less from Johnny Bananas?