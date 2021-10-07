Daniel Craig Calls Out Rami Malek for Offering to Babysit Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids

Daniel Craig has some doubts about Rami Malek playing the role of Mary Poppins for Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids.
Malek stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 5 to promote his new James Bond film, No Time to Die, and told the late-night host that during a chat with Middleton at the 2019 BAFTAs, he jokingly mentioned that if the royal couple ever need time off, he could make himself available to babysit.
"That seems quite forward to me," Craig jokingly told Jimmy Kimmel about the Bond villain during his own Oct. 6 appearance, adding, "What was he gonna charge an hour?"
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both stunned with their appearances at the film's premiere in London on Sept. 28—and as Malek mentioned during his tale to Kimmel, it was pretty easy to strike up conversation this time since he had some "familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince Will."
But according to Craig, "I don't remember him being muscled off anywhere at any point, so maybe they made a deal."
During Malek's appearance on Kimmel, the Mr. Robot star explained that during his first interaction with Middleton, she may have been "taken aback" since he seemed genuinely curious about how she was doing following the birth of Prince Louis.
"I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting,'" Malek recalled. "And she said, 'Why?' [I asked,] 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback."
"She said, 'How are you doing?' [I'm like,] 'No, how are you?,'" he continued, "And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors."
Reflecting on the moment, Malek added, "I think I caught her off guard for a second. And, you know, had that look of—in the most elegant, professional, royal way—'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid.'"
Next thing you know, Malek was offering up his services: "The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you,'" he recalled. "She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.'"
And although it's safe to say that Middleton hasn't taken him up on his offer, as Craig noted about his Oscar-winning co-star, "He's very charming, so, he probably worked around it."