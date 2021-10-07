Daniel Craig Calls Out Rami Malek for Offering to Babysit Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids

"I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting,'" Malek recalled. "And she said, 'Why?' [I asked,] 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback."

"She said, 'How are you doing?' [I'm like,] 'No, how are you?,'" he continued, "And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors."