Jenelle Evans Slams Claim She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Watch : Jenelle Evans Details Custody Battle for Son From Mom Barbara

Jenelle Evans is not pregnant.

The Teen Mom alum slammed the speculation in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Just the day before, Jenelle shared a video of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Ensley doing some TikTok dances in their swimsuits while enjoying a day by the water. Apparently, the 29-year-old reality star then received a comment that read, "Pregnant again."

However, Jenelle wasn't afraid to clap back. Playing an audio clip from Day Desiree, she mouthed the words: "Um no, dirty that's what a natural body look like. And if you don't like it, close your eyes and don't open them again. Next time you breathe, don't."

Replying to the commenter, Jenelle then wrote, "Yall always comment something ignorant."

Jenelle is already a mom to three kids. In addition to Ensley, who she shares with husband David Eason, Jenelle has a 7-year-old son named Kaiser, who she welcomed with ex Nathan Griffith, and a 12-year-old son named Jace, who she welcomed with ex Andrew Lewis. David also has a teenage daughter named Maryssa from a previous relationship.