Proof Zendaya Just Took Her Fashion Game to the Next Level With Golden Look

Watch : Necessary Realness: Zendaya's Fashion A-Game

There's a little 24-karat magic in the air, courtesy of Zendaya.



The Spider-Man: No Way Home star once again showed why she's a fashion force to be reckoned with when she stunned on the red carpet at the Women in Film's annual award ceremony on Oct. 6. For the prestigious event, held in Los Angeles, the actress, 25, wore a show-stopping Loewe dress from the brand's Spring 2022 collection.



Zendaya's ensemble included a gorgeous gray maxi dress, which featured a gold-plated statement piece on the top half. To complete her impressive outfit, the Disney alum paired it with dangling gold earrings and gold pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels.



Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, also showed off her latest look with a video of the star to his Instagram, aptly calling her the "Queen."



The Euphoria star, who has worked with Law for over a decade now, has credited the Legendary judge with helping her take risks in the fashion world that have undoubtedly paid off.