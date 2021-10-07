Jason Sudeikis Jokes About the Time Ex Olivia Wilde Cut His Hair on TV

Watch : What Pep Talk Would Ted Lasso Give Jason Sudeikis at Emmys?

There are more and more reasons why Jason Sudeikis is proving to be a cut above.

The 46-year-old Saturday Night Live alum visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Oct. 7. During their chat, Ellen DeGeneres brought up the fact that his 5-year-old daughter Daisy, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde, shaved off his mustache when he was done filming the second season of his hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso.

"When you were done shooting, you let your daughter shave your mustache," Ellen mentioned. Jason replied, "Yeah, yeah, just so she knew it was me."

Ellen then pointed out how young the girl is, to which Jason joked, "But I paid her." He added, "She's 5. She was actually 4 at the moment. But it was one of those clippers."

This led Jason to defend the decision by reminding Ellen that she and Olivia actually cut his hair during his appearance on the talk show back in March 2019. In November 2020, E! News reported that he and Olivia, who also share Otis, 7, had ended their seven-year engagement. The Booksmart director is currently in a relationship with Harry Styles.

"But that's my... You and Olivia cut my hair one of the last times I was here," Jason recalled.