Soccer Teams Pause Game in Support of Players Who Accused Fired Coach of Sexual Misconduct

As the National Women's Soccer League resumed play, the teams competing throughout the day paused their games in a show of unity.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the professional soccer league returned to action for the first time since going on hiatus last week in light of player allegations against since-fired North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. The three games taking place on Oct. 6 were all paused at the six-minute mark as players from both teams linked arms on the center circle.
The National Women's Soccer League Players Association, which represents players in the league, said in a statement posted to social media on Oct. 6 that the gesture was a show of support for Sinead Farrelly and Maya Shim. In an investigative report published by The Athletic on Thursday, Sept. 30, both women accused Riley of alleged abusive behavior.
"Teams will stop play in each of tonight's games at the 6th minute," the union's message read. "Players will join together in solidarity at the center circle for one minute in recognition of the 6 years it took for Mana, Sinead and all those who fought for too long to be heard." The union also detailed a list of demands for the league regarding investigations into abusive conduct.
In a previous open letter, Merritt Paulson, owner and CEO of the Portland Thorns FC, wrote that the team terminated Paul six years ago following an investigation spurred by a complaint the team received by then-team member Mana. In the letter, Merritt wrote that he regretted the team announcing in 2015 that Paul's contract was not being renewed, "as opposed to explicitly announcing his termination."
On Oct. 6, the three games that were paused at the six-minute mark were those between NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC, and Portland Thorns FC and Houston Dash.
Sinead, who was coached by Paul on three different teams including the Thorns, told The Athletic that she experienced "multiple incidents where she felt coerced into having sex with her coach."
Additionally, Mana said, "I felt from the beginning like I owed him." The publication wrote that according to the women, "Riley led Shim and Farrelly back to his apartment after a night of drinking and asked them to kiss each other for him in exchange for the team not having to do a grueling conditioning exercise."
On Sept. 30, Paul was fired by the Courage "following very serious allegations of misconduct," according to the team's statement. The coach told The Athletic that the majority of the allegations against him are "completely untrue," adding in an email, "I have never had sex with, or made sexual advances towards these players."
Among those supporting the women was Megan Rapinoe, who tweeted on Sept. 30, "Mana & Sinead you are so strong & we are with you."