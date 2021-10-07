KardashiansTV ScoopThe Bradshaw BunchShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Baby

The Baby was put to sleep during The Masked Singer's Oct. 6 episode after performing "Meet the Flintstones." Find out the singer's real identity.

Dancing With the Stars wasn't the only competition sending support to Britney Spears this week. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, The Masked Singer kicked off its latest season six episode with the Bull, who performed Britney's 2008 hit "Circus." In addition to showcasing impressive vocals and dance moves, including the splits, the mysterious performer made it clear he was rooting for the pop star in her ongoing conservatorship battle by telling the crowd, "Free Britney!" 

At a different point during the episode, panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong evaluated the Hamster's rendition of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." Given that the Hamster referred to becoming famous with his friends in New York City, Ken pitched the idea of it possibly being someone from Saturday Night Live.

Among the other performances this week were the Skunk, who earned a standing ovation for "Midnight Train to Georgia," the Baby oddly belting out "Meet the Flintstones" and Pepper singing Labrinth's "Jealous." 

In the end, the Baby was sent home and revealed to be comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

Keep scrolling to get more details and revisit who else has been revealed so far in season six. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby

In episode four, the Baby was revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy. On night two, Baby was introduced and sang "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White.

Here are some important clues: Describes himself as "larger than life," claims to have replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film, was a part of a "baby rat pack" and has been featured in blockbuster films, an award-winning album and a radio play.

Michael Becker / FOX
Dalmatian

Dalmatian was revealed to be rapper Tyga during week three of The Masked Singer. Before his elimination, he had the following clues: Always wanted to "play in the big leagues," used to feel like an underdog and said he played by his own rules growing up.

Kylie Jenner's ex sang "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams on the show.

Michael Becker / FOX
Octopus

The clue that featured the Octopus dunking a cookie in some milk should've been a giveaway about this contender! Why? Well, as was revealed on night one of season six, the Octopus was none other than All-NBA Team honoree Dwight Howard. During his brief stint on The Masked Singer, the basketball star sang Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti".

Michael Becker / FOX
Mother Nature

The Masked Singer season 6 featured a first-ever double elimination in the premiere. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, so you'll have to watch part two of the premiere on Sept. 23.

While we wait for the reveal, here are some important clues: She's "done it all." Claims she's never had the chance to be a mother, but is embracing the family she already has with season two's winner Wayne Brady. Sang "I'm Coming Out" by by Diana Ross.

In episode two, it was revealed that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pufferfish

Pufferfish performed "Say So" by Doja Cat on night one, keeping her the game a bit longer.

Here are some important clues: Reveals she chose the Pufferfish because she knows how to defend herself. Claims she couldn't blend in for most of her life. Notes that her voice was "always different, not necessarily in a good way."

In episode two, the Pufferfish was revealed to be Toni Braxton.

Michael Becker / FOX
Skunk

Skunk has sung "Diamonds" by Sam Smith, "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown and "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & the Pips in the competition.

Here are some important clues: Has a reputation that she's "quick to get into a fight," but claims "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth." Says she relates to the Skunk because of "the duality, the yin and yang." Lots of lavish goods are shown, including a vase that has a D inscribed on it.

Michael Becker / FOX
Bull

For night one, Bull sang "Drops of Jupiter" by Train. And, on night two, Bull sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. On episode four, he performed "Circus" by Britney Spears.

Here are some important clues: This may be "a huge surprise," but he's "actually quite shy about singing." Claims to be from a "small, small town." Says he's his own boss, and that Hollywood and Forbes have taken notice."

Michael Becker / FOX
Hamster

During night two of the premiere, the Hamster was introduced and sang "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison. On episode four, he opted for "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen.

Here are some important clues: Mentions jumping between famous friends' projects, has a clue referencing Alcatraz Island and promises to to be the teacher's pet.

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen of Hearts

During week three, Queen of Hearts sang "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga.

Here are some important clues: Seems to consider Hilary Swank a BFF, left her home at a young age, says she's spent her life championing her own heart.

Michael Becker / FOX
Mallard

Mallard also made its debut in week three, singing "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich.

Here are some important clues: Claims to have an "entertainer on a bus" act, the old west is teased, considers Chris Pratt a BFF and reveals he has a bestselling book and a platinum album.

Michael Becker / FOX
Cupcake

Cupcake gave a sweet first performance by singing "Heatwave" by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas.

Here are some important clues: Says it's been a while since she's been solo, has a loved one with bad health and claims food makes them feel better.

Michael Becker / FOX
Banana Split

This duo is certainly interesting, as they sang "A Million Dreams" by Pink.

Here are some important clues: They may've worked together previously, the male competitor sticks with the female contestant through the "sweet and sour," says there's no such thing as overnight success.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pepper

Pepper impressed the panelists with a performance of "Jealous" by Labrinth.

Here are some important clues: They had some kind of major viral moment in the last year, and they played tic-tac-toe on stage, possibly suggesting this is a TikTok star.

Michael Becker / FOX
Beach Ball
Michael Becker / FOX
Jester
Michael Becker / FOX
Caterpillar

