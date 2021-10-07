Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love for the Third Time

Watch : Ray J Reacts to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Final Season

It's over for Ray J and Princess Love once again.

According to online documents obtained by E! News, the 40-year-old musician, who shares two kids with the model—Melody Love, 3, and Epik Ray, 22 months—filed for divorce on Wednesday, Oct. 6 in Los Angeles' County Superior Court.

This marks the third time the couple has attempted to officially end their relationship.

Last September, Ray J cited irreconcilable differences as his reason for calling it quits with Princess Love, per divorce documents obtained by E! News. At the time, the Love & Hip Hop star asked for joint custody of their kids, and requested a Los Angeles judge uphold their prenup. It's unclear if Ray J is seeking the same conditions with his most recent filing.

Four months prior to Ray J's filing, the fashion designer is the one who decided to seek a divorce, as she first filed the paperwork in May 2020. But by July, Princess Love had a change of heart and requested to drop the divorce.