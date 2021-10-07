Chopped Junior Champion Fuller Goldsmith Dead at 17

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The Chopped family is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Fuller Goldsmith.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the production company Magical Elves wrote on Instagram that Fuller, who won Chopped Junior at the age of 14 and later competed on Top Chef Junior, recently died of cancer. He passed shortly before his 18th birthday.

"We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," the statement read. "He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world."

They continued, "To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."

Vanessa Lachey, who hosts Top Chef Junior, commented, "We all Loved Fuller so much! And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much Love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!"