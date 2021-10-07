This Hair Dryer Brush Has 249,400+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We envy people who can wake up without their hair looking like it made contact with the eye of a tornado. Our mane requires lots of products and styling to get it to an acceptable state. To be honest, most days you can find us with our hair in a top knot. But, for the days when we want our hair Zoom-ready, we rely on Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush to help us get a voluminous coif.
In short, it allows you to dry and style your hair simultaneously to your liking in record time. And apparently, we aren't the only ones who are obsessed with this TikTok-loved hair tool. Over 249,400+ people have given it a five-star review on Amazon! That's a lot of good hair days!
If you're tired of using multiple styling tools to get your preferred hair style, we recommend treating yourself to this $56 top-rated styling brush! Still not sure? We rounded up some pretty convincing Amazon reviews below.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
With three heat and speed settings, you can style your hair just the way you like. Whether that's voluminous hair that gets you closer to Heaven or sleek, straight hair for meetings, date night or hanging around the house, this dryer-brush hybrid does it all.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I have 4 kids (so not a lot of time) and like 7 people's worth of stubbornly wavy/curly and long hair on my head. It's a giant pain in the a** and takes a lot of time. Except today when I tried this! Unbelievable easy and I didn't even have to go back over it with a flat iron! Dry in record time and looks naturally straight."
"I waited until I had used this for a month to review... still as in love with it as day one. My hair is naturally wavy and I let it air dry halfway before using the dryer/straightener. It does a perfect job and leaves my hair super soft/silky. I one hundred percent say ‘BUY!' I'd you are at all the fence. This thing is fantastic and has cut my time getting ready in half!"
"Not big into leaving reviews, but this blow dryer deserves my post and hopefully I can help a busy mom out there find the one styling tool she can live with. I was so nervous about using this dryer on my frizzy curls, but I was soooo pleasantly surprised. The blow dry time for my curls went from 35-40 mins to about 20."
"I have super curly, thick, often frizzy hair (thanks Dad!) that is about halfway down my back. This cut my dry/style time down well below half of what it takes with a regular blow dryer and round brush. And best of all my hair looks like I spent a ton of time/money on it. Sleek, shiny, and not at all frizzy."
