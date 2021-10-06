Dolly Parton Finally Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her Tattoos

Watch : Martina McBride Sings With Dolly Parton For The Very 1st Time

What would Dolly do? Well, she wouldn't get a full sleeve, so it seems.

Dolly Parton is finally letting fans in on her secret tattoos. Her affinity for long-sleeved tops and dresses sparked rumors that she's actually hiding something under those sleeves. But in a new interview for W Magazine, Dolly revealed she isn't fully tatted up.

"I have a few little tattoos here and there," said the singer, who has previously revealed she has ink of ribbons, bows, beehives and butterflies. "I don't have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!"

As she's mentioned in the past, Dolly decided to get tattoos due to scars from medical procedures, including when she had a feeding tube.

"Most of my tattoos came because I'm very fair and I have a tendency to scar when I get any kind of cut," she explained to the magazine. "I've had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn't heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out." (In 2015, she shut down rumors that she had stomach cancer while sharing that she had kidney stones removed.)