Nordstrom Has Under $50 Deals On Ugg, Coach, Adidas & More Right Now

Now's the perfect time to treat yourself! Score great deals on must-have boots, sweaters, leggings and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 06, 2021 11:25 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If you're in need of a midweek pick-me-up, why not do a little shopping? Right now, Nordstrom has some great deals on clothes, accessories, shoes and more from brands that you love. Best part is, you can score a ton of cute things for under $50!

For instance, this cozy long cardigan from Halogen is perfect for fall and 40% off right now. If you love the style and quality of Madewell, this Bobble Cardigan Sweater in green is 55% off.

Nordstrom has so many great discounts right now, it can be a little overwhelming to go through every single page. Luckily, we did the work for you. Check out our must-have Nordstrom finds for under $50 below. 

Oxfords & Loafers Are Taking Over & Celebs Are Here for It

Open Edit Iris Lug Chelsea Boot

Chunky boots are so trendy this fall. You can get these Iris Lug Chelsea Boots for 60% off right now.

$90
$36
Nordstrom

Halogen Women's Open Front Long Cardigan

Sweater season is here and you can score this cozy rib knit cardigan for just $47. It's perfectly oversized, comes in three colors, and is perfect to wear right now. 

$79
$47
Nordstrom

Topshop Textured Funnel Neck Sweater

How gorgeous is that blue? This soft and stylish funnel-neck sweater from Topshop will be your go-to all season long. 

$90
$40
Nordstrom

House of Want Vegan Leather Phone Crossbody Bag

This is one little bag you'll want to carry with you wherever you go. It can fit an iPhone Pro Max and anything smaller, and it comes in black, peony and powder blue. 

$48
$27
Nordstrom

Eloquii Collar Sweater

We love how pretty this knit sweater is, and the faux pearl embellishments makes it even cuter. 

$65
$40
Nordstrom

Toms Susie Faux Fur Slipper

Who doesn't want a pair of cute fluffy slippers to wear all day? These faux fur slippers are perfect for lounging around the house and for going outside. They also come in natural and solid grey.  

$40
$25
Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Travel Size Brow & Lash Starter Set

Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for having some of the best brow products out there. If you've never tried them before, now's the perfect time to do so. This limited-edition starter set comes with four bestselling products in deluxe and travel sizes. Plus, it's on sale right now.

$24
$17
Nordstrom

BDG Urban Outfitters Fisherman Sweater

If you're looking for your next go-to chunky sweater, look no further than this grey pullover

$69
$41
Nordstrom

Madewell Ottoman Rib Square Neck Top

You'll get a ton of compliments in this light ribbed top from Madewell. It has a soft, sweater-like feel, and the sleeves are really cute. 

 

$50
Nordstrom

Coach Ulla Rubber Slide Sandal

These rubber slides from Coach are stylish and comfortable. Best part is, you can score these for under $50 right now. 

$95
$48
Nordstrom

Halogen Faux Leather Leggings

Faux leather leggings, like these ones from Halogen, go so well with chunky sweaters. We suggest getting these ASAP!

$59
$35
Nordstrom

Madewell Bobble Cardigan Sweater

Madewell's Bobble Cardigan Sweater is one you'll want to add to your closet. The faded palm color, in particular, is so pretty. 

$98
$44
Nordstrom

Ugg Laton Genuine Shearling Sandal

These shearling sandals from Ugg has a contoured foam footbed for ultimate comfort. Plus, you can score these for 50% off right now!

$100
$50
Nordstrom

Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings

You can never have too many leggings and Zella makes some really good ones. These ribbed high waist ankle leggings come in black, purple, blue and pink.  

$69
$30
Nordstrom

Adidas Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt

This highly rated crewneck sweatshirt from Adidas has an oversized fit and comes in two colors. Nordstrom shoppers love how soft the inside is and they love how great it looks on.  

$50
$30
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more great deals to shop, check out these 12 Fashion Finds & Designer Dupes You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

