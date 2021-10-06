Eddie Van Halen's Son Reflects on Rocker's "Unfair" Death on First Anniversary

Rocker Eddie Van Halen's son has penned a touching tribute to his dad on the first anniversary of his death.
The legendary guitarist and co-founder of rock band Van Halen died on Oct. 6, 2020, after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 65 years old.
"One year," Wolfgang Van Halen, the 30-year-old son of the rocker and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself with his dad, first published in a 2012 Esquire article. "You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair."
He continued, "I'm not ok. I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts. I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really f--king hard. I hope you're still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me."
After his death, Eddie's body was cremated and his ashes were given to Wolfgang, his and Valerie's only child.
On Monday, Oct. 4, the younger rocker, who has served as the bassist for his dad's band since 2006, shared on Instagram a photo of himself, his father, drummer Alex Van Halen and singer David Lee Roth embracing onstage.
"6 years ago tonight, Van Halen played the Hollywood Bowl," Wolfgang wrote. "It was the last show we ever did, and it was the last show I ever played with my Dad. I'll never forget it."
Last month, Wolfgang shared another pic of the group in concert, writing, "14 years ago tonight I played my very first show with Van Halen in Charlotte, North Carolina. Feels like a lifetime ago. Grateful for every single moment I was able to share with my family on stage."