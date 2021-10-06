Eddie Van Halen's Son Reflects on Rocker's "Unfair" Death on First Anniversary

Watch : Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen

Rocker Eddie Van Halen's son has penned a touching tribute to his dad on the first anniversary of his death.

The legendary guitarist and co-founder of rock band Van Halen died on Oct. 6, 2020, after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 65 years old.

"One year," Wolfgang Van Halen, the 30-year-old son of the rocker and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself with his dad, first published in a 2012 Esquire article. "You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away. It's just so unfair."

He continued, "I'm not ok. I don't think I'll ever be ok. There's so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts. I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really f--king hard. I hope you're still proud. I love you with all of my heart, Pop. Watch over me."