Why Jay Cutler "Broke It Off" With Jana Kramer After Brief Romance

Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer had fun while it lasted.
But a source tells E! News that the former pro football player and the actress are no longer dating. The insider says Jay recently "broke it off" with Jana after going out a few times.
This was one of Jay's first forays into the dating world since splitting from Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari in 2020. The duo was married for nearly seven years and share three children together.
According to the source, Jay started courting Jana, who recently separated from Mike Caussin, "to get under Kristin's skin." But, the insider claims, "it didn't work, so he broke it off. They went out all over Nashville and Kristin didn't care. That's it."
E! News previously reported that Kristin didn't pay much attention to Jana and Jay's public outings. A source said, "She does not care and is not bothered, but she has blocked Jana over it."
"She doesn't have room for this in her life," the insider explained.
But, another source previously told E! News that Jay and Jana began dating for much different reasons. The insider said, "They are bonding over how each of them ended a high-profile relationship but are moving forward one day at a time."
"[Jay] isn't trying to make anyone jealous: He knows his ex has moved on and so has he," the source added.
It's unclear when Jay and Jana formed a romantic connection, but they were first spotted on a date in Nashville in early September. They then traveled to South Carolina, where they were spotted taking in a comedy show.
The One Tree Hill alum said on her Whine Down podcast that she actually ran into her ex during one of those outings. "You know what's really messed up? My ex was there the same night and the photographer tried to get a picture with all three of us, and I was like 'No, no, no, no, no nice try,'" Jana recalled. "And everyone kind of started laughing, but I was like, 'Not happening.'"
Jana added that her ex was flirting with other women, before saying, "I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but it was really hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him."
Jay admitted that he's struggling with being single too.
"It's hard as hell really," he said on the Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast. "Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that's probably an issue. I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."
He continued, "There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram—it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."
Kristin, meanwhile, is having fun meeting new people. She briefly dated comedian Jeff Dye and is now seeing country star Chase Rice. But, according to a source, "at the moment, it's still casual."