Amara La Negra Explains What Her Afro-Latina Heritage Means to Her

Watch : Amara La Negra Honors Being Afro-Latina: Ones to Watch

Never forget where you came from.

Amara La Negra is the ultimate multi-hyphenate, and even as the 31-year-old artist continues to make a name for herself as a singer, performer, podcast host, model and reality TV personality, she remains most proud of her roots—more specifically, her Afro-Latina heritage.

As Amara exclusively shared during E! News' Ones to Watch video series in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, "I am proud of being Afro-Latina, Latina, Dominicana, Black…as a matter of fact, I'm just proud of being myself."

"To check-mark all those boxes, it means sound, it means rhythm, it means flavor…It means culture," Amara continued, noting that the words "family" and "unity," along with the idea of resiliency, also come to mind. "It means so many things to me… I'm just proud of who we are and I'm proud that I am part of that category of that family of the meaning of Hispanic Heritage Month. I'm just honored to be able to embrace it."