Erika Jayne Will Shock You in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer

The most shocking RHOBH reunion ever?
Andy Cohen has shared the explosive trailer for the upcoming four-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion, and Erika Jayne is at the center of it all.
The video opens with the embattled Bravo star having a drink with co-star Lisa Rinna before the taping as Erika declares, "I'm not a f--king quitter."
"Last night I had a dream that we were at the reunion, there's going to be some shots taken and some shots fired," Erika says. Cut to a clip from the reunion of Erika hashing out her beef with Sutton Stracke, "The moment you call me a liar, it's game f--king on!"
Later, Erika confronts Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley for talking about her ongoing legal troubles and questions Erika's stories. "You and your husband and you and your husband were laughing at my f--ked up life," Erika tells them.
"I can't control what comes out of their mouths," Kyle replies as Erika shoots back, "And I can't control what Tom Girardi did."
During an especially shocking moment, Erika slams Sutton with, "You were being a bitchy f--king c--t." Yikes.
And host Andy does not let Erika off easy when questioning her divorce and legal issues stemming from an embezzlement lawsuit against her ex-husband. "Why didn't you leave Tom sooner?" he asks and she replies, "Where was I going?"
Andy shares, "I know what you make on this show."
Andy later asks the group, "Who believes Erika did not know anything about what Tom was doing?"
Erika pleads, "Can someone please back me the f--k up on what I'm saying?!"
When Andy presses Erika about Tom's law firm allegedly loaning her businesses $20 million, she snaps, "Here you are looking at me rolling your eyes."
"It lands differently when there are air crash victims," Andy shares.
Finally, Andy asks Erika point blank, "Have you asked him if he did it?"
"I asked him why..." Erika says in tears before pausing.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The four-part reunion begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.
