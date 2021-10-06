Emily VanCamp Finally Explains Her Exit From The Resident

Nic has hung up her stethoscope for good.
During the Tuesday, Oct. 5 episode of The Resident, viewers watched as Nic (Emily VanCamp) succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a car accident. While we're still struggling to accept Nic's—and VanCamp's—exit from the show, the main character's death isn't necessarily a surprise.
Back in August, it was revealed that VanCamp was leaving her series-regular role on The Resident. By September, Michael Thorn, Fox's Entertainment President, confirmed the actress' departure, noting, "Emily is certainly a big part of the show but like many ensemble dramas that have incredible creators behind it, we believe we're going to still really connect with our audience on the stories that we're telling this season."
However, we still hadn't heard from VanCamp herself—until now. Following her on-camera death, the Revenge alum told Deadline that the birth of her first child, daughter Iris, with husband Josh Bowman, factored into her clocking out of the show.
"I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted," she told the publication. "I think there comes a moment in every woman's life—in every person's life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn't see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment."
Per the actress, discussions about her leaving the show had been going on for some time. Of course, this wasn't an easy decision, with VanCamp calling her exit "a bittersweet moment."
"I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it," she said. "Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it's the exact opposite. There's nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally."
For the aftermath of Nic's death, be sure to catch next week's all-new episode.
The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.