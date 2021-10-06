October 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Camilla Parker-Bowles & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
October is here, which means we need to enjoy the fall weather while can, reading enjoyable books in the backyard, by a fire pit, or anyplace else you enjoy spending time. With so many books to choose from, take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.
This month, we are reading picks from Reese Witherspoon, Stephen Curry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Roberts, Camilla Parker Bowles, Jenna Bush Hager, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Megan Rapinoe.
Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo
Reese Witherspoon shared, "For anyone who has ever gone looking for their biological parent and found something so much more in its place, this book is for you!" She described the book as a "beautiful exploration of the often complex parameters of freedom, prejudice and individual sense of self."
Bewilderment by Richard Powers
Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick is Bewilderment by Richard Powers. She shared, "The novel is about Theo and nine-year-old Robin who are grieving the loss of Alyssa, Theo's wife and Robin's mom. It's a father and son story but it also serves as a cautionary tale that recognizes that our planet is in serious danger from climate change and that humanity is in serious danger because we've turned a blind eye to what doesn't immediately affect us."
A Half Baked Idea: How Grief, Love and Cake Took Me From the Courtroom to Le Cordon Bleu by Olivia Potts
The next book from Camilla Parker-Bowles' book club is A Half Baked Idea by Olivia Potts. The The Duchess of Cornwall in The Reading Room shared, "This is a tender and beautifully written book on love, hope and cake. A true story of grief and the power of baking. 'A Half Baked Idea' was the winner of the Fortnum & Mason's Debut Food Book Award and we can't wait for you to dive right in."
The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
"Spanning just 10 days, this book is epic in scope—and as we head on a journey like no other we fall in love with Emmett, Billy (a character I will never forget!), Woolly, Duchess and Sally. A book about hope, family and where we find home—this narrative will leave us hopeful and hoping for an adventure of our own," Jenna Bush Hager said, describing her October 2021 book club pick.
The Between by Tananarive Due
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club selected The Between by Tananarive Due for its October 2021 read. The book enthusiasts teased, "If someone sacrificed their life for you, what impact would it have on the rest of your life?"
China Room by Sunjeev Sahota
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop selected China Room by Sunjeev Sahota for the October 2021 book club pick, describing the book as "Brilliant. Surprising. Deeply imaginative." The book "weaves together two narratives: In the summer of 1999, a young man leaves England for his uncle's house in Punjab, where he's hoping to grit his way through an addiction. But he ends up in a place with more history, the home where his great-grandmother came seventy years earlier as a young woman, wed to an unknown husband. It's here, decades apart, that Mehar and her great-grandson discover and set about getting what they desire, with dangerous and beautiful consequences."
Minor Feelings by Kathy Park Hong
Olympian Megan Rapinoe picked Minor Feelings by Kathy Park Hong to share with Literati readers. She said, "In our next read, poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong beautifully blends her personal story with the larger cultural conditions that influence our experiences. Part memoir and part cultural criticism, this collection is vulnerable, funny, and thought-provoking, and will change the way you think about our world."
This Bright Future by Bobby Hall aka Logic
Steph Curry selected this book for Literati readers, sharing, "Sir Robert Bryson Hall II (aka Logic), the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper, has written a raw and honest memoir, recounting the struggles he endured throughout his early years, including neglect, abuse, mental health struggles, and identity conflicts. His hard-won battle also brought a desire to push a strong message: everyone can be their own hero, despite the pain inflicted upon them."
