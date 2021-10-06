How Drew Barrymore Is Preparing for Her Daughters to Learn About Her "Wild" Past

Watch : What Would Drew Barrymore Do If Someone Flashed Her on TV?

Drew Barrymore overcame a dark past before ascending to the throne of America's sweetheart.

The 46-year-old former child actress was 7 years old, the same age as her youngest daughter Frankie, when she rose to international fame thanks to a role in Steven Spielberg's 1982 hit film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. At age 13, Barrymore underwent mental health treatment and rehab for alcohol and drug addiction. A year later, she became legally emancipated from her parents, actress Jaid Barrymore and late actor John Barrymore.

"I have become this mother that is ironically very chaste, very pillars-of-appropriateness," Barrymore said on Wednesday, Oct. 6, on The Drew Barrymore Show, speaking to American Pie star and fellow parent Jason Biggs.

She continued, "And I tell my daughters all the time, I'm like, 'The truth is, you're going to find out that I wasn't always like that and you're gonna be überconfused. But what I need you to remember when you see pictures of me or my wild stuff, a lot of times we think of it in the terms of like, art and expression, and you know, I loved fashion and photography and we made movies where we did, you know, either a scene or two..."