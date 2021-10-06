Kieran Culkin Recalls Seeing Brother Macaulay Get "Harassed on the Street" as a Child Star

Watch : Kieran Culkin Has "No Idea" About "Succession" Season 3

Kieran Culkin entered show business at an early age.

As the 39-year-old Succession actor explained to The Hollywood Reporter, it all started when he was 6 years old and a neighbor who worked for Light Opera of Manhattan in New York told his family they needed some kids for a production. He then began trying out for auditions with his older brothers and sisters.

"I just liked it," he told the publication for its latest cover story. "It was fun for me."

Kieran was born fourth to father Kit and mom Patricia, right behind Macaulay Culkin. Their siblings include Shane, Quinn, Christian, Rory and Dakota, the latter of whom was killed in a car accident in 2008. They also had a half-sister named Jennifer, who died from a drug overdose in 2000.

Kieran landed his first role at age 7. He acted in Home Alone and played a kid named Fuller, the cousin to Macaulay's lead character Kevin. By age 9, he was cast as Matty Banks in Father of the Bride.