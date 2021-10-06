KardashiansTV ScoopThe Bradshaw BunchShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: See the Bull Go Full Britney Spears

In this exclusive sneak peek from Oct. 6's episode of The Masked Singer, the Bull pays homage to the newly free pop star by performing her hit "Circus."

By Alyssa Ray Oct 06, 2021 7:00 PM
This Bull is ready to be in the center of the ring.

In this exclusive clip from Oct. 6's episode of The Masked Singer, the Bull channels his inner pop star by belting out Britney Spears' "Circus." The number opens with the Bull standing on a pedestal in the center of the stage, which emulates a bullring.

Bull's backup dancers are dressed to the nines as matadors, perfectly pulling together the theme. The Bull appears to be more than comfortable performing in front of an audience, as he shouts to the crowd mid-song, "Masked Singer, make some noise!"

Way to slay, Bull. And we aren't the only ones eating up this number, as judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are all seen dancing and cheering on the Bull.

"Oh my god," Jenny declares as the Bull shows off some killer dance moves. "Who is this?"

That is the mystery, Jenny.

So, here's what we know about the Bull so far: It may be "a huge surprise," but he's "actually quite shy about singing." He's also told The Masked Singer audience that "he's his own boss."

These clues have many speculating that YouTube sensation Todrick Hall is underneath the Bull costume. Todrick, if you're reading this, perform a Taylor Swift song next and we'll know it's you.

Check out the Bull's show-stopping performance in the exclusive clip above.

And for a status check on all the competitors, scroll through the images below!

Michael Becker / FOX
Dalmatian

Dalmatian was revealed to be rapper Tyga during week three of The Masked Singer. Before his elimination, he had the following clues: Always  wanted to "play in the big leagues," used to feel like an underdog and said he played by his own rules growing up.

Kylie Jenner's ex sang "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams on the show.

Michael Becker / FOX
Octopus

The clue that featured the Octopus dunking a cookie in some milk should've been a giveaway about this contender! Why? Well, as was revealed on night one of season six, the Octopus was none other than All-NBA Team honoree Dwight Howard. During his brief stint on The Masked Singer, the basketball star sang Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti".

Michael Becker / FOX
Mother Nature

The Masked Singer season 6 featured a first-ever double elimination in the premiere. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, so you'll have to watch part two of the premiere on Sept. 23.

While we wait for the reveal, here are some important clues: She's "done it all." Claims she's never had the chance to be a mother, but is embracing the family she already has with season two's winner Wayne Brady. Sang "I'm Coming Out" by by Diana Ross.

In episode two, it was revealed that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pufferfish

Pufferfish performed "Say So" by Doja Cat on night one, keeping her the game a bit longer.

Here are some important clues: Reveals she chose the Pufferfish because she knows how to defend herself. Claims she couldn't blend in for most of her life. Notes that her voice was "always different, not necessarily in a good way."

In episode two, the Pufferfish was revealed to be Toni Braxton.

Michael Becker / FOX
Skunk

Skunk has sug "Diamonds" by Sam Smith and "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown in the competition.

Here are some important clues: Has a reputation that she's "quick to get into a fight," but claims "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth." Says she relates to the Skunk because of "the duality, the yin and yang." Lots of lavish goods are shown, including a vase that has a D inscribed on it.

Michael Becker / FOX
Bull

For night one, Bull sang "Drops of Jupiter" by Train. And, on night two, Bull sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts.

Here are some important clues: This may be "a huge surprise," but he's "actually quite shy about singing." Claims to be from a "small, small town." Says he's his own boss, and that Hollywood and Forbes have taken notice."

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby

On night two, Baby was introduced and sang "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White.

Here are some important clues: Describes himself as "larger than life," claims to have replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film, was a part of a "baby rat pack" and has been featured in blockbuster films, an award-winning album and a radio play.

Michael Becker / FOX
Hamster

During night two of the premiere, the Hamster was introduced and sang "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison.

Here are some important clues: Mentions jumping between famous friends' projects, has a clue referencing Alcatraz Island and promises to to be the teacher's pet.

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen of Hearts

During week three, Queen of Hearts sang "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga.

Here are some important clues: Seems to consider Hilary Swank a BFF, left her home at a young age, says she's spent her life championing her own heart.

Michael Becker / FOX
Mallard

Mallard also made its debut in week three, singing "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich.

Here are some important clues: Claims to have an "entertainer on a bus" act, the old west is teased, considers Chris Pratt a BFF and reveals he has a bestselling book and a platinum album.

Michael Becker / FOX
Cupcake

Cupcake gave a sweet first performance by singing "Heatwave" by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas.

Here are some important clues: Says it's been a while since she's been solo, has a loved one with bad health and claims food makes them feel better.

Michael Becker / FOX
Banana Split

This duo is certainly interesting, as they sang "A Million Dreams" by Pink.

Here are some important clues: They may've worked together previously, the male competitor sticks with the female contestant through the "sweet and sour," says there's no such thing as overnight success.

Michael Becker / FOX
Beach Ball
Michael Becker / FOX
Jester
Michael Becker / FOX
Caterpillar
Michael Becker / FOX
Pepper

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

