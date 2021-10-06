Joaquin Phoenix Debuts Half-Shaved Head at New York Film Festival

Watch : Analyzing Joaquin Phoenix's Dark "Joker" Role: VidBits

For those who thought Joaquin Phoenix would never change his hairstyle—joke's on you!

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Oscar-winning actor stepped out for the New York Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his upcoming movie, C'mon C'mon.

While posing on the red carpet, Joaquin couldn't help but turn a few heads thanks to his new hairstyle. As seen in photos, the actor recently shaved part of his head leaving the top buzzed short but the sides much longer. To complete his look for the evening, Joaquin, who previously revealed he is vegan, wore a black sweatshirt with the words "Support the Animal Liberation Front" printed on the front.

In his upcoming black-and-white film, Joaquin plays a radio journalist who finds himself traveling across the country as part of a road trip with his nephew (Woody Normnan).

Ever since the movie first premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, C'mon C'mon has received positive reviews with Deadline describing the finished product as an "impeccable-looking film."