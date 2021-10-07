19 Thrillers That Will Keep You Up At Night

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We're not lying when we tell you One Of Us Is Lying is going to be your new TV obsession. In the new Peacock series based on Karen M. McManus' novel of the same name, five students—an athlete, an academic whiz, a "princess," a criminal and a "basket case"—enter detention...but only four of them live to tell the tale. Think The Breakfast Club meets Pretty Little Liars with a dash of Gossip Girl. Like we said: Prepare to become addicted.

And for fans of the 2017 novel (and its 2020 follow-up, One Of Us Is Next), it's just as thrilling to see the deadly mystery and compelling characters jump from the page to the screen.

Of course, One Of Us Lying is just the latest twist-filled novel to come out this year—and dare we say some of our recommendations below would make the perfect TV or movie adaption.