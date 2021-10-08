Should Lisa Vanderpump Return to RHOBH? Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Weigh In

Watch : "Vanderpump" Stars Tom & Tom Talk Season 9 & LVP

TomTom with the low down!

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz exclusively revealed whether or not they think boss Lisa Vanderpump will—or should—return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Oct. 8.

"I would love to see her back because when she's on Vanderpump Rules, she's in a very different position than when she's on Housewives," Sandoval stated. "She talks about, it's a lot."

Schwartz added, "She was under the gun when she was on Housewives. She runs the gauntlet, where on our show she's this magisterial...She's the boss."

Sandoval summed up, "She's the queen. She runs the show."

Vanderpump parted ways with RHOBH following a season nine fallout with former bestie and castmate Kyle Richards. The Vanderpump Dogs star previously teased that she may return if there was a cast shake-up.

In the meantime, as for VPR, Sandoval promised that their new season is doing things never done on Bravo before, including throwing a private music festival on the Coachella grounds. "That's one of the more tame ones but it's still pretty awesome," the Tom's Good Lovin' bourbon and rye founder explained.