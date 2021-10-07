Elizabeth Hurley Says Her Son Has "Strong Opinions" About Her Style

Watch : Why Elizabeth Hurley Takes Fashion Advice From Son Damian

The key to staying beautiful? According to actress and international supermodel Elizabeth Hurley, it's simply being happy...and mowing the lawn.

The Estée Lauder Companies global ambassador exclusively revealed her ideal workout routine during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 7. "To be honest, I don't really work out per se, but I am extremely active," the 56-year-old icon admitted. "I always preferred to get my exercise and fitness by doing something practical than actually going to the gym."

So, get ready to spot Hurley breaking a sweat while gardening! "By preference, I would get my exercise by walking the dogs, mowing the lawn, cutting a hedge, weeding," she continued.

Yet, the secret to her timeless beauty is due to her beloved family life. "To age well, I think you have to stay positive and be happy," Hurley noted. "It's very rare that I meet a miserable sort of furious, angry person who looks great. They just don't."