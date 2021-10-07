You Won't Believe How Elizabeth Hurley Stays Fit at 56

We interviewed Elizabeth Hurley because we think you'll like her picks. Elizabeth is a paid spokesperson for The Estée Lauder. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The key to staying beautiful? According to actress and international supermodel Elizabeth Hurley, it's simply being happy...and mowing the lawn.
The Estée Lauder global ambassador exclusively revealed her ideal workout routine during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 7. "To be honest, I don't really work out per se, but I am extremely active," the 56-year-old icon admitted. "I always preferred to get my exercise and fitness by doing something practical than actually going to the gym."
So, get ready to spot Hurley breaking a sweat while gardening! "By preference, I would get my exercise by walking the dogs, mowing the lawn, cutting a hedge, weeding," she continued.
Yet, the secret to her timeless beauty is due to her beloved family life. "To age well, I think you have to stay positive and be happy," Hurley noted. "It's very rare that I meet a miserable sort of furious, angry person who looks great. They just don't."
Plus, her son Damian Hurley helps her stay fashionable.
"Believe you me, he does not take fashion advice from me, ever," Hurley quipped. "I do from him sometimes. You know what, he's got a good eye and sometimes if I'm deciding between things, he'll say which one. He has a strong opinion, always."
Hurley's 26-year long partnership with Estée Lauder has also led to "one of the most meaningful things" of her whole life, namely with her mission to support breast cancer research.
"I am really hopeful that we will one day live in a world where women do not die from breast cancer," Hurley explained of the campaign that has already raised $99 million.
For fans looking to get involved in the Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign 2021, Hurley advised, "All you have to do is take a pink lipstick, draw a pink ribbon on your hand, post it to either Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #TimetoEndBreastCancer and #ELCDonates."
Watch the full interview above for more details!