For Just $35 Million, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s L.A. Mansion Could Be Yours

Watch : Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpses Into His Life

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are saying "Bye Bye Bye" to their Los Angeles mansion and it could be yours for a cool $35 million.

The married couple, parents of sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 14 months, are selling their more than 13,000-square-foot Hollywood Hills home, The Wall Street Journal reported. Real estate records show that it was put on the market on Tuesday, Oct. 5, for an asking price of $35 million.

The recently renovated Spanish Villa, located near Mulholland Drive, was built on what was once part of late Hollywood star Erroll Flynn's estate and offers sweeping views of Los Angeles. The home has an open floor plan and contains seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a gym, a screening room, two pools, a tennis court and large yard. Justin P. Huchel from Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent.

Timberlake bought the property in 2002, the year his boy band *NSYNC split and he embarked on a solo career, for $8.3 million. He and Biel own several homes in various states, including his native Tennessee, and three years ago, they sold a penthouse in New York City for $6.35 million, real estate records show.