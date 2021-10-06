KardashiansTV ScoopDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

For Just $35 Million, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s L.A. Mansion Could Be Yours

Justin TImberlake and Jessica Biel are selling their Hollywood Hills home. See photos of their mansion, one of their many luxury properties.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are saying "Bye Bye Bye" to their Los Angeles mansion and it could be yours for a cool $35 million.

The married couple, parents of sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 14 months, are selling their more than 13,000-square-foot Hollywood Hills home, The Wall Street Journal reported. Real estate records show that it was put on the market on Tuesday, Oct. 5, for an asking price of $35 million.

The recently renovated Spanish Villa, located near Mulholland Drive, was built on what was once part of late Hollywood star Erroll Flynn's estate and offers sweeping views of Los Angeles. The home has an open floor plan and contains seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a gym, a screening room, two pools, a tennis court and large yard. Justin P. Huchel from Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent.

Timberlake bought the property in 2002, the year his boy band *NSYNC split and he embarked on a solo career, for $8.3 million. He and Biel own several homes in various states, including his native Tennessee, and three years ago, they sold a penthouse in New York City for $6.35 million, real estate records show.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

See photos of Timberlake and Biel's Los Angeles mansion:

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Movin' Out

On Oct. 5, 2021, the couple listed their Hollywood Hills mansion for sale for $35 million.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Living Room

Relax by the fireplace.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Bathroom

There are 13 of them.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Hair & Makeup / Living Area

So Hollywood!

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Living Room / Pool

Fancy a dip?

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Screening Room

Perfect for watching Trolls.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Deck / Pool Area

Relax outside.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Pool

With a view.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Hallway

With rustic decor.

