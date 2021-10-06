How Kanye West Is Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare for Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig

As her debut Saturday Night Live hosting gig approaches, Kim Kardashian has found a shoulder to lean on in her ex Kanye West.
In addition to being a longtime performer, the Grammy-winning rapper is no stranger to NBC's iconic late-night sketch comedy show. After all, he's appeared as a musical guest a whopping seven times.
Sure, he's never hosted, but that hasn't stopped his former wife from seeking his opinion as she prepares to take center stage.
"Kim has consulted with Kanye and asked for feedback," a source confirmed to E! News. "She values his opinion creatively and artistically. They've talked about some different ideas and he has been very supportive."
And it sounds like Kanye has not held back. "He has many suggestions and Kim has been listening," the source noted. "She is taking this very seriously and putting her heart and soul into it. She wants it go well and is completely focused on the task at hand. She's definitely nervous and wants this gig to be a success."
Despite filing for divorce from the rapper in February, a second source told E! News she's been including Kanye in "many creative conversations involving her brands and businesses."
The insider added, "She knows his mind is full of genius ideas and they like to collaborate together. Kanye loves helping and they bond over the creative conversations."
Those conversations, the source said, involved jokes Kim hopes to make on SNL that she wanted to give Kanye "a heads up" about.
Not only is it the reality star's first time emceeing such an event, there's the added pressure from those who question why she was given the role in the first place. After Kim was announced as part of the October hosting lineup, Debra Messing, who has never hosted the show before, tweeted, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"
The mom of four joked about her own apprehension when she tweeted, "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!" The star has carried through with her commitment, as evidenced by a photo she posted on her Instagram Story on Oct. 5 from inside the building where SNL films, presumably for a meeting or rehearsal.
Fans will just have to wait and see how she does—Kanye's help and all—on Oct. 9.
