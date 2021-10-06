See True Thompson Totally Crash Mom Khloe Kardashian's Bikini Shoot

True Thompson is making waves.
Her latest splash? Well, when True's mom, Khloe Kardashian, recently struck some serious poses for a swimwear shoot, the 3-year-old toddler made an impromptu appearance beside her. As the Good American founder jokingly captioned the cute Instagram post, "'Just act like I'm not here.'"
In the first two snaps, posted to social media on Oct. 5, a bikini-clad Khloe is clearly the main focus. However, in the following two pics, True—with sand and her best beach accessories also in hand—stole the show by digging around in a spot conveniently located right next to her mom.
Khloe's latest show-stopping spread featuring her light brown two-piece swimwear set garnered praise from sister Kim Kardashian, who wrote, "Wow!!!! Goals." Khloe's friend, Simon Huck, also commented what almost everyone was thinking, adding, "Can we work out together? Because I need these results."
But perhaps one fan best captured the essence of the four photos, writing, "True is so adorable."
This actually wouldn't be the first time the tiny tot adorably decided to pop in with her mom while in front of the camera.
In December 2020, while Khloe attempted to film a video congratulating fellow sister Kourtney Kardashian on her latest Poosh launch, True made it her mission to bring her mom a present that was obviously on her mind: Eggs!
After thanking True for her very special delivery—and trying to continue before her little one decided that it was time to jump in again—Khloe jokingly gave up and about-faced when it came to her video.
"I tried filming this too many times," Khloe captioned her Instagram Story at the time. "True wouldn't let me liiiive."
Safe to say True has her takeovers planned to a tee.