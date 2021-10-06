Why Kate Middleton Was "Taken Aback" by Rami Malek's Questions About Her Family

Rami Malek won an Oscar for a movie about the band Queen, so perhaps it's only fitting that he recently struck up a conversation with the future queen of England.
During his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the 40-year-old No Time to Die star told host Jimmy Kimmel about the time he spent with Kate Middleton and Prince William while attending the highly anticipated James Bond film's London premiere at Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28.
"The royals were there and everything," Rami shared. "It tells you it's a special event. A film like Bond deserves something like that. Last time I was there at Royal Albert Hall, it was the BAFTAs, so I had some familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince Will."
The actor then recalled his time with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs ceremony that took place in February 2019, where Rami was honored with Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, which would later win him the Oscar. He explained that the three of them "had a nice little chat" back then, although Kate might not have been quite prepared for where the conversation would head.
"What's fascinating is, they work so hard to get to know everybody—who's done whatever film they've done, their past films," the Mr. Robot alum said. "You can see they've done their homework. And I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.' And she said, 'Why?'"
As Rami explained, the couple had just welcomed their now-3-year-old third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018, less than a year prior. "[I asked,] 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback," the star continued. "She said, 'How are you doing?' [I'm like,] 'No, how are you?' And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors."
After Jimmy pointed out that the royals must feel pressure to be careful about everything they say, Rami replied, "They're so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second. And, you know, had that look of—in the most elegant, professional, royal way—'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid.'"
Rami went on to say that he even offered his own services in order to give the couple a night out on the town. "The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you,'" he recalled. "She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.'" Alas, it doesn't sound like he ever had to make good on that offer.
When Jimmy quipped that the actor's creepy villain role in No Time to Die, which hits theaters Friday, Oct. 8, will deter people from ever wanting him to watch their kids, Rami confirmed, "That's so true."
As for his time with Kate and William at the recent premiere for the film that also stars Daniel Craig, Rami told E! News exclusively that seeing them again was "like meeting old friends, actually." He also revealed how William reacted while watching the film.