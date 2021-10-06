Michelle Young's Bachelorette Teaser Reveals Fights, "Alarming" Secret and Bachelor Clayton Echard

Michelle Young is shooting her shot at finding love on her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, ABC released the first promo for the dating show's season 18, premiering Monday, Oct. 19. The trailer featured Michelle, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher and former collegiate basketball player who was the runner-up to Matt James' affection earlier this year when he gave his final The Bachelor rose to Rachael Kirkconnell.
"I feel super special—how would a girl not feel special," Michelle said in voiceover. "I'm looking for my soul mate, my best friend, someone who's going to change the world with me."
As to be expected, the footage hinted at plenty of drama for Michelle to endure before reaching her potential happy ending. At one point, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe delivered some unsettling news to the Bachelorette.
"We found something that was actually really alarming," Tayshia shared as the camera showed some mysterious paperwork. "Someone is planning out their every move."
At another point in the trailer, one of the men told Michelle, "A lot of the guys are questioning that you might have known him before here." Then, a contestant was heard informing someone, "He said he doesn't know her, but there's something he's not telling all of us."
In various clips, a number of the men emotionally broke down in tears, and one heated exchange between a few of the men led to a jacket getting tossed into the pool. Alas, Michelle herself wasn't immune to the apparent heartbreak, either. "I can't keep giving and giving, and not getting it back," she said.
Luckily, there were also plenty of upbeat moments, including Michelle saying in voiceover, "I'm in love with this man." She'll hope to follow in the footsteps of Katie Thurston, who ended her own season of The Bachelorette in August with her engagement to Blake Moynes.
Adding to the intrigue surrounding Michelle's season is the fact that one of her castoffs, Clayton Echard, is currently filming his own season of The Bachelor. "The more time that I spend with her, the more I realize she could be the one," he said about Michelle in her season's teaser.
To see glimpses at Michelle's numerous dates, such as ones involving tossing pizzas, throwing a pitch at a baseball game and cuddling on a romantic Ferris wheel ride, watch the above video. The Bachelorette premieres Monday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.