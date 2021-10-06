Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Forget about "Barbie Dreams."
Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
"On Sept. 30th you turned 1." the Queen artist captioned her Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 5. "Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You're the best boy in the whole wide world. I don't know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you."
In addition to her sweet message, Nicki posted behind-the-scenes footage of her son's lavish birthday party. In several photos, the family posed in front of a Kung Fu Panda-themed backdrop that was decorated with adorable cut-outs of the characters, an array of panda balloons and a banner that read, "Papa Bear's First Birthday."
In fact, "papa bear" is a term Nicki affectionately calls her son. She has yet to publicly share his real name.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the "Tusa" rapper showed off the sweet treats she had for guests, which included panda cupcakes and cake pops, as well as two three-tiered cakes—with one having a Kung Fu Panda design and sparkler candles.
Plus, the festivities wouldn't be complete without a jumping castle and photobooth!
"The kids were so...The absolute best," Nicki shared in a separate Instagram post. "They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn't cut the cake‼️‼️‼️"
The proud mom joked that the party was such a hit, she had to "bring my baby out in his pajamas" so they could sing him the happy birthday song.
She added, "It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn't opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday. My world, my everything. yes I know I'm spamming your timeline but it's for my pumpkin pie munchkin."
Nicki's friends and followers couldn't help but gush over her bundle of joy in the comments section.
"Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!!" Lala Anthony replied. "Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!"
"Happy Birthday," Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice wrote, with RHOA alum Phaedra Parks adding, "Happy Birthday Papa Bear happy born day to the Queen that carried you."