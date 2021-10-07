KardashiansTV ScoopThe Bradshaw BunchShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Why JoJo's Trying Not to Think About It Shows Are More Than Just a Night of Music

As part of E!'s Backstage Pass, JoJo shared details about the inspiration behind her new collection of songs and why performing live again feels so good.

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

JoJo is back onstage and feeling like herself again.

Like many Americans, the performer found herself feeling "super blue" in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But through all the uncertainty regarding live events and music, the 30-year-old songwriter began putting her thoughts down on paper.

What came next was a brand-new capsule collection of songs titled Trying Not to Think About It.

"I started making the project when I was at a really low point. I was just feeling so confused and despondent, depressed, anxious," JoJo exclusively shared with E! News. "Being in the middle of the global pandemic and with all of that collective uncertainty that we were all feeling, it just really added up to me feeling super blue."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

She added, "It's beautiful that I was able to put those feelings into a project, into music, and that people are responding to it the way that they are."

Doug Krantz

Just one day after the collection was released, JoJo kicked off her Trying Not to Think About It tour on Oct. 2 to a sold-out crowd in Boston. To her complete surprise, JoJo witnessed an audience that knew all the words to her new songs released just 24 hours earlier.

"To have the audience singing back the lyrics of this new music was just so special and so affirming and gratifying," she explained. "It's been really amazing and it's been a part of me coming back to feeling like myself again and even feeling like a version of myself that I really am enjoying right now through writing through it and connecting with other people around the world."

Now through Oct. 11, JoJo will hit cities across the country and perform old hits like "Leave (Get Out)" and newer tracks like "Worst (I Assume)."

"I'm very inspired by these live performances because to have that exchange of energy with the audience is very uplifting and affirming and makes me feel like, you know what, we can take this and continue to grow with this and we're growing together," JoJo explained. "What's next is going to be more music…Now that the world is opening back up, I also can't wait to travel again and to take these shows and put on more tour dates next year."

Until then, keep scrolling for an exclusive behind-the scenes look into her October tour and more details about her collection of new music.

Doug Krantz
Triumphant Return

Throughout October, JoJo is hitting the road to perform songs from her personal capsule collection titled Trying Not to Think About It. While kicking off the tour in Boston and New York, the singer gave E! News an exclusive look behind the scenes. 

Doug Krantz
Must-See Event

After not performing for a couple of years, JoJo was pleasantly surprised to hear her tour was sold out. "It just was really exciting and I was like, Oh my god. Okay, I'm about to put on the best show I possibly can for them," she told E! News. "I want to make sure that this is everything from the moment they walk in." 

Doug Krantz
Fashion First

While performing in Brooklyn, JoJo was styled by Anna Katsanis in a dress from Christian Siriano and boots by Gianvito Rossi. 

Doug Krantz
The Truth

When listening to JoJo's new music, fans can hear her struggles with mental health through her lyrics and songs. As for why she's so personal? "I like to share it in my music because I'm really bad at lying," she explained. "I'm really generally not good at pretending to be feeling something that I'm not. So just for me to write where I'm at, it feels a lot more natural than trying to do something that isn't coming from me at the moment." 

Doug Krantz
Healing Sounds

"I really hope that this music feels comforting to [fans] and reassuring that while their circumstances are theirs, they're not alone in the feeling," JoJo shared. "I hope that encourages somebody who is in the depths of the blue and gray that can come along with depression or anxiety, I hope that they are encouraged to reach out and get help."

Doug Krantz
JoJo's Wish

"I just want them to know that they're worthy of feeling happiness and feeling peace," JoJo added. "Everybody is worthy of that." 

Doug Krantz
Set-List Secrets

"Definitely expect to go through the new music, but also, I do dip into my music from over the years," JoJo teased about her latest tour. "It's very much a sing-along. I love storytelling so I give some backstory on how the songs came to be. And I really hope that people just feel a sense of connection, community and that they feel seen and understood."

Doug Krantz
Looking Forward

New music may just be the beginning for JoJo. "Since I'm feeling more confident and capable, I also want to get back into acting," she told E! News. "I want to explore other things that I love. I'm super passionate about plant-based cooking and baking and just eating food in general, things to do with plant-based creations and how that can really help bring health and wellness to your life as well." 

Doug Krantz
Don't Look Back

When asked to share a message with her old self—the girl who first hit the music scene in 2004 with "Leave (Get Out)"—JoJo had an epic response. As she told E! News, "I would say, 'Girl, hold on. It's gonna be a ride like you never could have imagined, but you're strong enough and it's gonna make you into somebody totally resilient and unique. Nobody will be able to take that away from you if you just hold on." 

Exclusive

Are BiP's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say...