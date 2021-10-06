You'll Want These Bestselling Amazon Sweaters in Your Closet ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
There's nothing we love more than a cute and cozy sweater. If you're looking for a few new ones to add to your wardrobe this fall, Amazon has you covered.
Believe it or not, Amazon has some really trendy pieces at very reasonable prices. For instance, we ‘re obsessed with this oversized chunky cardigan in the mustard yellow color, and we're not the only ones! It has over 6,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers say it's so beautiful and gets a ton of compliments. Plus, you can snag this for less than $40.
Whether you're into cardigans or pullovers, lantern sleeves or batwings, there's definitely a sweater in here for you. We've rounded up some of Amazon's most popular and highly rated sweaters. Check those out below.
Qualfort Oversized Cardigan
We absolutely love the look of this oversized cardigan. It come in a variety of colors including black, magenta, green and mustard. One reviewer says it's the perfect chunky cardigan of their dreams.
Sovoyontee Crewneck Pullover With Loose Puff Sleeves
This chunky knit sweater features puffy sleeves with a unique basket weave pattern. It comes in 14 different color options, and the baggy fit makes it super stylish.
Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Pullover
Out of all the sweaters we went through, this one has to be one of our faves. The sleeves and the slouchy fit are super cute, and all the color options are great. Reviewers rate this one highly and say it gets so many compliments.
Grecelle Chunky Button Pullover With An Asymmetric Hem
This chunky sweater is a definite must-have. It has nearly 7,000 five-star reviews, and reviewers say you won't regret this purchase. If you're not into leopard print, it comes in a variety of solid colors as well.
Anrabess Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve
This super cute turtleneck sweater features a unique batwing sleeve that's super chic. It comes in so many different colors and patterns, you may want to get your hands on more than one. Plus, it has over 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!
Zesica Chunky Pullover
Amazon shoppers adore this oversized chunky pullover. The fit is great, the sweater is super cozy, and the turtleneck is very comfortable.
Grecerelle Open Front Cardigan
This open front cardigan will become your go-to sweater for fall. One reviewer says it's so soft, it's like wearing a blanket.
Jouica Turtleneck Pullover
This pullover is great because it can styled in so many ways. It comes in 20 different color options, and reviewers love the fit.
Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan
This bestselling cardigan has over 8,000 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers love how cute it is in person. One reviewer loved it so much, they bought four!
Imily Bela Slouchy Wrap Cardigan
When we first laid eyes on this oversized wrap cardigan, we immediately fell in love. It's a total hit with Amazon shopper as well. One reviewer said it's "amazing soft and fits beautifully."
Zesica Leopard Print Cardigan
This leopard print cardigan is trendy, fun, and comfortable. It looks more expensive than it actually is, and it has over 9,000 five-star reviews.
Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are so hot this fall. This oversized turtleneck sweater dress is one you definitely need in your closet. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews, and many reviewers say the quality is excellent.
Astylish Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
This has to be one of our favorite finds for the color options and the oversized look. Reviewers say this sweater is cute, comfy, and high quality. It's also super affordable!
Merokeety Soft Chunky Knit Cardigan
This highly rated open front cardigan features a popcorn yarn material that's soft, stretchy and comfortable. It has over 15,000 five-star reviews, and right now you can get it at a discounted price!
