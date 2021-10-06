KardashiansTV ScoopDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

You'll Want These Bestselling Amazon Sweaters in Your Closet ASAP

You'll be stylish and cozy all season long with these fab finds from Amazon.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 06, 2021 10:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Bestselling Amazon SweatersE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

There's nothing we love more than a cute and cozy sweater. If you're looking for a few new ones to add to your wardrobe this fall, Amazon has you covered.

Believe it or not, Amazon has some really trendy pieces at very reasonable prices. For instance, we ‘re obsessed with this oversized chunky cardigan in the mustard yellow color, and we're not the only ones! It has over 6,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers say it's so beautiful and gets a ton of compliments. Plus, you can snag this for less than $40. 

Whether you're into cardigans or pullovers, lantern sleeves or batwings, there's definitely a sweater in here for you. We've rounded up some of Amazon's most popular and highly rated sweaters. Check those out below. 

read
12 Fashion Finds & Designer Dupes You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

Qualfort Oversized Cardigan

We absolutely love the look of this oversized cardigan. It come in a variety of colors including black, magenta, green and mustard. One reviewer says it's the perfect chunky cardigan of their dreams.

$70
$37
Amazon

Sovoyontee Crewneck Pullover With Loose Puff Sleeves

This chunky knit sweater features puffy sleeves with a unique basket weave pattern. It comes in 14 different color options, and the baggy fit makes it super stylish.

$36
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

Why Kate Middleton Was "Taken Aback" by Rami Malek's Questions

3

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Recalls "Awkward" Reunion With Leah

Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Pullover

Out of all the sweaters we went through, this one has to be one of our faves. The sleeves and the slouchy fit are super cute, and all the color options are great. Reviewers rate this one highly and say it gets so many compliments. 

$29
Amazon

Grecelle Chunky Button Pullover With An Asymmetric Hem

This chunky sweater is a definite must-have. It has nearly 7,000 five-star reviews, and reviewers say you won't regret this purchase. If you're not into leopard print, it comes in a variety of solid colors as well.

$37
Amazon

Anrabess Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve 


This super cute turtleneck sweater features a unique batwing sleeve that's super chic. It comes in so many different colors and patterns, you may want to get your hands on more than one. Plus, it has over 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!

$53
$39
Amazon

Zesica Chunky Pullover

Amazon shoppers adore this oversized chunky pullover. The fit is great, the sweater is super cozy, and the turtleneck is very comfortable.

$36
$30
Amazon

Grecerelle Open Front Cardigan

This open front cardigan will become your go-to sweater for fall. One reviewer says it's so soft, it's like wearing a blanket.

$34
$29
Amazon

Jouica Turtleneck Pullover

This pullover is great because it can styled in so many ways. It comes in 20 different color options, and reviewers love the fit.

$38
$36
Amazon

Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan

This bestselling cardigan has over 8,000 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers love how cute it is in person. One reviewer loved it so much, they bought four!

$50
$40
Amazon

Imily Bela Slouchy Wrap Cardigan 

When we first laid eyes on this oversized wrap cardigan, we immediately fell in love. It's a total hit with Amazon shopper as well. One reviewer said it's "amazing soft and fits beautifully."

$42
$40
Amazon

Zesica Leopard Print Cardigan

This leopard print cardigan is trendy, fun, and comfortable. It looks more expensive than it actually is, and it has over 9,000 five-star reviews.

$40
Amazon

Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses are so hot this fall. This oversized turtleneck sweater dress is one you definitely need in your closet. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews, and many reviewers say the quality is excellent.

$44
$35
Amazon

Astylish Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan

This has to be one of our favorite finds for the color options and the oversized look. Reviewers say this sweater is cute, comfy, and high quality. It's also super affordable!

$38
Amazon

Merokeety Soft Chunky Knit Cardigan

This highly rated open front cardigan features a popcorn yarn material that's soft, stretchy and comfortable. It has over 15,000 five-star reviews, and right now you can get it at a discounted price!

$50
$37
Amazon

If you're looking for more great Amazon fashion to shop, check out this $33 sweater dress that has over 3,000 five-star reviews.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen of "Acting Interested" Before Whacking Her

2

Why Kate Middleton Was "Taken Aback" by Rami Malek's Questions

3

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Recalls "Awkward" Reunion With Leah

4

Penelope Disick Is Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos in New Pic

5

Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls Intimate Scene With Jennifer Aniston