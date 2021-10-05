Fitness Influencer Cashawn "Cookie" Sims Reported Missing in Los Angeles

Loved ones of fitness trainer and social media influencer Cashawn "Cookie" Sims are asking for help in locating her.

On Monday, Oct. 4, Keke Palmer spoke out to express concern for her friend's whereabouts after the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed she was reported missing. According to authorities, Sims was last seen on Sept. 8 in Duarte, a city located in L.A.'s San Gabriel Valley.

"I can't believe I'm making a post like this about Cashawn!!" Palmer shared to Instagram. "I just want to get the word out there as all her family and friends and I are truly getting worried. It has been practically a month since any of us have seen her, we just want to know that she's safe."

The actress said Sims' phone is off and she's not in possession of her dog, which is "very very unlike her," according to Palmer.

Palmer said she and Sims' family "are just really at a lost as to what to do," and asked fans to spread the word about the internet personality's missing status.