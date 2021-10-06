CSI: Vegas Is Not Your Parents' CSI: See What the Stars Have to Say About the Sequel Series

Gil and Sara may be back in the crime lab, but it isn't how they left it.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, longtime CSI: Crime Scene Investigation star Jorja Fox discussed returning to the iconic crime procedural and teased what's changed since her character was last solving crimes in Sin City. As Fox noted, this iteration of the CBS drama, now named CSI: Vegas, is its own show.
"I don't think much is really going to be the same," Fox, who starred on CSI on-and-off between 2000 and the show's end in 2015, explained. "It's a new day, and we're in new times. I think the show's going to be very reflective of what's happening now."
While Fox and co-star William Petersen are reviving their investigator roles for the sequel series, the 53-year-old actress teased that the couple is "even a little different, 'cause they've been traveling the world together for the last five years."
This means there will be a transition for Gil and Sara, who return to Las Vegas as criminal malfeasance claims threaten to bring down the entire crime lab and its impressive legacy.
Although Fox was excited to revisit Sara, she admitted to being "worried" about stepping back into the character. Thankfully, it was "crazy easy" for Fox to find Sara's voice and characteristics again. "I love the character," she added. "She's my favorite character I've ever played, obviously, and it was a joy to sort of wake her up."
Of course, it isn't just Gil and Sara who've changed, as the Vegas crime lab has received quite the upgrade, and is now run by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome). According to Newsome, who joined Fox for the interview, there's no mistaking who's the boss on CSI: Vegas.
"I am the youngest of three girls," Newsome said with a chuckle. "So it feels kind of, like, I get some payback. And I enjoy it!"
All jokes aside, Newsome highlighted the importance of her powerful part, noting, "As women, sometimes we don't get a chance to step into our strength and power in a way that is received and even encouraged."
This is not the case on CSI: Vegas, with Newsome calling her leading role "very natural and welcome." We're certainly eager to see how Maxine and her team—played by Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon—interact with the returning investigators.
CSI: Vegas premieres Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on CBS.