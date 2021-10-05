Drew Barrymore Weighs In on Lucy Liu and Bill Murray's Charlie's Angels Clash

Getty Images

Barrymore said she made a video after Liu spoke out to "back her up" but that her former co-star told her she didn't need it.

"What really happened was Bill was just in a—you know, comedians can be a little dark sometimes, and he just came in in a bad mood," she shared. "And what you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance. She literally said, ‘I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.' And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward."

While Barrymore said Murray's behavior was initially directed at the team in "general," she also said he then "zeroed in" on Liu

"In the workplace, it is so important that we respect each other and if you don't feel you're being respected to speak up for yourself and to have people around you say, 'I back this person,'" she continued. "But I respected her then, I respect her now. I'm proud of us as a team and a company that we didn't tiptoe on the eggshells. We dealt with it right then and there, we were strong, and we moved forward and we didn't accept anything less moving forward."