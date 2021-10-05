You Won't Believe Jessica Biel's Killer New Role

Jessica Biel is going to take a whack at playing Candy Montgomery.
E! News has learned that the actress and producer will portray the infamous axe murderer in Hulu's anticipated limited series, Candy. Biel is picking up the axe from Elisabeth Moss, who was originally tapped to play the titular role. However, according to Deadline, Moss had to depart the project due to a scheduling conflict.
This is certainly good news for fans of Biel, who haven't seen her in front of the camera since her Facebook Watch series Limetown in 2019. And we have a feeling Biel will slay in this role, both figuratively and literally.
For those unfamiliar with Candy's legacy, the Texas housewife was convicted of murdering her friend with an axe in 1980.
Robin Veith, who is best known for being a writer on Hulu's critically–acclaimed series The Act, has written the pilot episode and will executive produce the drama alongside Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund. UCP is also producing the project. Biel and her producing partner Michelle Purple have also joined the executive producing team.
"Back at it with my partner in crime," Biel announced on Instagram. "Literal crime. We are so thrilled to announce our new project CANDY — the true, eerie, and bizarre story of Candy Montgomery. It's uplifting stuff for us, as per usual. I will be playing Candy herself - and Michelle Purple and I will be executive producing. We can't wait to bring this story to you (via @hulu)… that's all I can say for now! Stay tuned"
Hulu isn't the only streamer interested in Candy's story: There's a rival miniseries in the works at HBO Max. Back in May, the streaming service announced that their take on the scandal—titled Love and Death, and created by David E. Kelley—will star WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen.
In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of original content, called the show "a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence."
By July, it was confirmed that American Horror Story star Lily Rabe had signed on to play Candy's victim, Betty Gore.
