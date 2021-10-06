Is Josh Altman's Latest $8.75 Million Listing "Haunted" or Just Sabotaged? Watch

It's the start of spooky season, but that might not bode well for real estate sales!
During an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, airing Thursday, Oct. 7. on Bravo, agent Josh Altman has to reassure potential buyers that a $8.75 million home is in fact not haunted.
"The people that bought it, love it," Josh says to fellow agent Maggie. "But they're looking for a bigger place."
However, the owners' three adolescent daughters don't want to go anywhere—and they sneakily make their presence known during Josh's open house. From "Do Not Enter" posters to "Infested With Rats" warnings, the girls clutter the 10,200 sq. ft. home with reasons to not buy it.
As a client points to a seemingly-broken machine in the kitchen, Josh states, "If it was broken, it would be fixed."
In fact, the property is only two years old, and the new construction build shouldn't have any problems...that is, other than its current occupants.
Josh shows the indoor-outdoor mega-estate to producers, Grammy winners and models, but all have adverse reactions.
"Are you sure this place is not haunted?" another agent asks as a book is thrown off the second story, landing with a thud in front of her feet.
The frightened model client hesitates, saying, "I don't want to mess with any spirits, so...." despite loving the two-story guest house overlooking a vanishing pool.
Josh replies, "The only spirits in here are vodka and tequila, but there are three little girls who rule this house."
In a confessional, the MDLLA star reveals the true extent of his frustration.
"These girls are seriously ruining the showing," he vents. "I don't mind like a little playfulness, this and that, but the other brokers think that I'm wasting their time, and they're going to have a bad taste in their mouth about it."
So, will Josh be able to sell this house despite the botched tour?
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
