Kim Kardashian Predicts Hosting SNL Will Be "So Easy" in First Promo

Kim Kardashian is teasing her comedy skills in a just-released promo for this weekend's new episode of Saturday Night Live. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is set to make her hosting debut on the long-running NBC comedy sketch series this Saturday, Oct. 9.
In the teaser, which you can check out below, the E! personality declares, "Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian West and I'm hosting SNL with musical guest Halsey."
Cast member Cecily Strong responds, "Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?"
"Absolutely not," Halsey quips, as Kim tells Cecily she already shut down the idea when it was pitched backstage. "Ok, you could hear me," Cecily says. "I wasn't sure 'cause security had me in a headlock."
Then, in the second promo, Cecily asks the social media star if she's nervous about doing sketch comedy.
"Why? I don't have to write sketches do I?" Kim asks. No.
"Memorize lines?" No, there are cue cards.
"Everyone else won't look as good as me will they?" No, absolutely not.
Kim replies with a smile, "This is so easy."
Just last week, SNL cast members Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim had nothing but kind words to say when asked about Kim K.'s surprising hosting news.
"I think it'll be fun," Ego told E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Sept. 30. "It's always nice on the show to have a host that people don't expect necessarily to be in that space or be able to do sketch comedy. It's fun for us to make all the hosts look as good as possible and as seasoned as possible at this thing."
Ego added, "The booking department really did something this go-around so I think it will be fun. I don't want to say all of my kids are my favorite, but they are!"
Kim isn't the only first-time host taking the SNL stage during season 47. Owen Wilson made his hosting debut last weekend and Rami Malek will step into the role on Oct. 16.
Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis will also host for the first time since he left SNL as a cast member on Oct. 23.
But is Kanye West helping Kim prepare for the big gig? Find out here.
