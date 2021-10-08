Kim Kardashian Predicts Hosting SNL Will Be "So Easy" in First Promo

Watch : "SNL" Castmates Talk Kim Kardashian And Being Honorary "Sisters"

The hostess with the most-ess.

Kim Kardashian is teasing her comedy skills in a just-released promo for this weekend's new episode of Saturday Night Live. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is set to make her hosting debut on the long-running NBC comedy sketch series this Saturday, Oct. 9.

In the teaser, which you can check out below, the E! personality declares, "Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian West and I'm hosting SNL with musical guest Halsey."

Cast member Cecily Strong responds, "Oh my gosh, this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?"

"Absolutely not," Halsey quips, as Kim tells Cecily she already shut down the idea when it was pitched backstage. "Ok, you could hear me," Cecily says. "I wasn't sure 'cause security had me in a headlock."

Then, in the second promo, Cecily asks the social media star if she's nervous about doing sketch comedy.