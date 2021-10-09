The Horrific True Story Behind Scream: How the Gainesville Ripper Haunted a College Town

Horror movies, terrifying as some might be, are usually escapist fare, reassuringly not real. Far-fetched even.

But some real-life crimes are as haunting as anything the most imaginative storyteller could dream up. In Kevin Williamson's case, it was one of those especially creepy cases that planted the seed that became his script for Scream, the hit 1996 teen slasher flick that liberally sprinkled the old horror tropes with comedy and meta commentary on the genre itself, spawning a soon-to-be five-film franchise.

And what's scarier than gruesome, psychotic movie behavior that's rooted in reality? Though the characters and setting for the "Woodsboro Murders" were all his own, Williamson's creativity is said to have been piqued by a 1994 episode of ABC News' Turning Point about the serial killer dubbed the Gainesville Ripper. That may feel like ancient history now, Scream itself 25 years old, but when the show aired, Danny Rolling had just been sentenced to death for his grisly murder spree.