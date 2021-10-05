Kendall Roy Is Ready to Start a "F--king Revolution" in Dramatic Succession Sneak Peek

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) is doubling down on his decision to blow up the family business.

In this sneak peek from season three of Succession, which returns to HBO on Oct. 17, the wayward son prepares for war with his powerhouse father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and it looks like he may have an unlikely ally on his side: longtime Waystar Royco employee Karolina (Dagmara Domińczyk).

"And where are we going, Ken?" she asks the double-crossing Roy.

Back to Waystar, it turns out. Kendall's plan of attack? To "plant a flag," get his lawyers in line and potentially speak to "the f--king feds."

As Kendall and Karolina ignore the hounding press, fan-favorite cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), who was present for Kendall's big announcement exposing Logan's wrongdoings at the end of season two, begins to shout "No comment!"

We feel for Karolina in this moment, as she has to instruct Greg that he doesn't have to say "no comment," he can just...not comment.