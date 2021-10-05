Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

12 Breakfast at Tiffany’s Gifts in Honor of the Movie’s 60th Anniversary

Celebrate the iconic film and get your shop on.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 05, 2021 9:35 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop HomeCelebrity Shopping
E-comm: Breakfast At Tiffany's Gift GuideCBS via Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Breakfast at Tiffany's is a truly iconic film that transcends generations. No matter who you are, you recognize Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly with her little black dress, oversized sunglasses, pearl strands, and tiara hair piece with a donut and coffee in hand. It's just one of those movies you can watch a million times over. However, that's not the only way to enjoy the movie. There are so many great gifts for your friends, loved ones, or even yourself. 

read
Cheers Your Cosmos to the Most Fabulous Sex and the City Gift Guide

Breakfast at Tiffany's Backpack

If you use a backpack for your daily essentials, you might as well pick an adorable one that represents your favorite movie.

$50
Redbubble

Breakfast At Tiffany's Mask

A face covering is essential these days. Why not showcase your love for Holly Golightly with this Tiffany blue-colored face mask?

$12
Redbubble

Trending Stories

1

Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls Intimate Scene With Jennifer Aniston

2

This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After IG Outage

3

Go Inside Nina Dobrev’s Gorgeous Hollywood Home

Audrey Hepburn Breakfast at Tiffany’s Embroidered Crewneck

We never saw Holly Golightly in a sweatshirt, but the fictional character would probably approve this design.

$49
Etsy

Breakfast at Tiffanys Sleep Mask & Tassel Earplugs or Tassel Earrings

This eye mask looks just like the one Holly wears in the movie. You can get it in a set earplugs that look just like the pair she wore as well or you can get the face mask with a pair of tassel earrings. 

$20
Etsy

Read the full titleBreakfast at Tiffanys Lavender Tassel Earrings

If earplugs aren't your thing, then just go for these tassel earrings inspired by the movie.

$15
Etsy

Breakfast at Tiffany's Holly Golightly Audrey Hepburn Costume Accessories 5-Piece Set: Pearl Necklace, Tiara Haircomb, Black Glasses, Gloves, Cigarette Holder

This five-piece set has (almost) everything you need to channel your inner Holly Golightly: a pearl necklace, tiara hair clip, black sunglasses, gloves, and a cigarette holder. All you need is some coffee and donut. That five-piece set is $71, but if you want to just get some of the items, there are multiple purchase options.

$10-$71
Etsy

Breakfast at Tiffany's Laptop Skin

Protect your laptop from dirt and scratches with this Breakfast at Tiffany's laptop skin. It's available for Macbook, Surface, and PC devices in various sizes.

$25
Redbubble

Breakfast at Tiffany's Laptop Sleeve

Take your fandom to the next level by using this protective laptop sleeve to store your computer with the Breakfast at Tiffany's laptop skin.

$36
Redbubble

Breakfast at Tiffany's Zipper Pouch

Use these zipper pouches for your cosmetics, pencils, or other essentials. There are three different sizes to choose from with this same design.

$13
Redbubble

Breakfast at Tiffany's Socks

How cute are these socks? They're an absolute must for any Breakfast At Tiffany's fan.

$16
Redbubble

Breakfast At Tiffany's Inspired Mug in Minimalist Style

Start your day out with some Holly Golightly vibes when you sip your morning coffee out of this mug.

$17
Etsy

Breakfast at Tiffany's by Truman Capote

If you haven't read the book that inspired the legendary film, now is a great time to pick one up.

$7-$15
Amazon

If you're looking for more pop culture-inspired items, check out our Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gift guide.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls Intimate Scene With Jennifer Aniston

2

This New Photo of Rob Kardashian Was Worth the Wait After IG Outage

3

Go Inside Nina Dobrev’s Gorgeous Hollywood Home

4

Penelope Disick Is Unrecognizable With Face Tattoos in New Pic

5

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"