Hoda Kotb's Best Piece of Parenting Advice Is Too Sweet

Watch : Is Hoda Kotb Adopting Another Baby?! She Says...

Hoda Kotb is not expanding her family just yet, but the TODAY anchor is ready to share her parenting secret.

The Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast host exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Oct. 5 that when it comes to daughters Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2, it's best to be a little hands-off.

"They do have their spats because kids do, but they love each other," Hoda gushed. "One of my favorite times in the day is watching them on the monitor in the morning in their room together. It's beautiful. I realized if we just get out of the way, everything gets resolved. You get out, let the kids have their moment and they'll iron it out and be besties in five seconds."

And Hoda's fiancé Joel Schiffman similarly has had new revelations about parenting. "He's an older dad. When he was a parent to his older daughter, he was traveling a lot," Hoda admitted. "Times are changing. Now, everyone's got to get smack in the middle of it. He's getting another shot at it too."